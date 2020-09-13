See All Of Naomi Osaka’s Social Justice Masks As US Open Winner Draws Attention To Black Lives

Naomi Osaka‘s amazing come from behind victory on Saturday was must-see TV as she secured her second U.S. Open title in three years. But she also gave viewers another reason to tune in and watch the final Grand Slam tournament of the year: to find out who’s stolen Black life she would be bringing awareness to.

Naomi Osaka soaking it all in after winning her second #USOpen title. pic.twitter.com/h2xbVe3u5J — espnW (@espnW) September 12, 2020

In case you missed it, since her first match of the 2020 U.S. Open on Sept. 5, the 22-year-old tennis champion has been wearing masks emblazoned with the names of a series of unarmed Black people who have been killed in recent years and whose deaths never received the justice they rightfully deserved.

On Saturday, Osaka’s mask bore the name of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Black boy whose pellet gun was mistaken for a real one when police shot and killed him within seconds of responding to a report of a grown man with a gun in a Cleveland park in 2014.

During the award ceremony after Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets, she was asked what message she was trying to convey with her masks — seven in all, one for each of her matches. Osaka returned that question and by offering her own query:

“What was the message that you got is more the question,” she answered. “The point is to make people start talking.”

“What was the message that you got was more the question. I feel like the point is to make people start talking.” Naomi Osaka on the message that she wanted to send by wearing her seven face masks honoring Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/YQ4Ee46gyD — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 12, 2020

It worked.

Osaka said she had been in her self-imposed “bubble” and was focusing on her matches so she wasn’t sure what the public response to her masks was other than what she saw on social media.

“The more retweets it gets,” she said before continuing, “the more people talk about it.”

It’s safe to say both her missions were accomplished — she won the U.S. Open in resounding fashion and made more people aware of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her gesture struck a chord with family members of some of the people she represented, resulting in personal video messages of thanks to Osaka.

After her @USOpen match tonight, @ESPN showed @NaomiOsaka video messages from @SybrinaFulton, mother of #TrayvonMartin, and Marcus Arbery, father of #AhmaudArbery — two of the five names she's worn on masks before and after her matches. #SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/1BOyzQbzg9 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 9, 2020

Her decision to wear masks with a social justice message in a sport that traditionally lacks in diversity among players and fans alike is pretty noteworthy. And in a year with global protests against police violence and racism — sparked in part by the police killing of George Floyd, another person whose name Osaka wore on a mask — it was only right that she took a stand as one of a record number of Black women playing in the U.S. Open this year.

Scroll down to see the names of the people who Osaka called attention to with her masks, and learn a little about them at the same time.