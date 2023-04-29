NFL Draft History: Full List Of Black QBs Selected In The First Round

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The first round of this year’s NFL Draft made history. On Thursday night, three Black quarterbacks were selected within the first four picks for the first time in a league that’s been drafting players out of college since 1936.

Bryce Young, from the University of Alabama, went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. CJ Stroud, of the Ohio State University, went No. 2 to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson, of the University of Florida, went No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Before we move on, congratulations to those young men for their life-changing accomplishments! Hard work and dedication to the craft have resulted in maximum success. They now have a chance to carve their names into record books of the most popular professional sport in the world.

The 2023 NFL Draft came about three months after the Super Bowl, which featured two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in league history. The delayed milestone underscored how the history of Black quarterbacks in the NFL has been a long, strenuous journey filled with overcoming odds and breaking barriers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerged victorious this season, becoming the only Black quarterback with multiple Super Bowl wins. Mahomes entered the Super Bowl as the youngest quarterback to ever win the NFL championship game. Even on a bum ankle, Mahomes was able to lead the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship. Mahomes won the game with a scramble play that led to a game-winning field goal.

Mahomes faced off against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who, like many former Black quarterbacks in the league, has silenced pundits who criticized his throwing abilities, claiming he couldn’t pass the football to the standard of an elite NFL quarterback. The narrative always seems to follow the athletic Black quarterback.

The NFL Draft also began on the same day when it was determined that the top two highest-paid players in the league are Black quarterbacks.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson had signed a five-year contract worth a whopping $260 million. Now, the Florida-bred athlete takes the lead as the highest-paid player in the league at $52 million a year. The massive deal includes a $185 million guarantee. According to ESPN, the 6-foot-2 football star negotiated the pact without the help of agents or representation.

The Heisman Trophy honoree landed his deal with the Ravens 10 days after Hurts scored a legendary offer. Hurts, 24, is set to rake in $255 million in total. That comes out to $51 million per year. The Houston native locked in a guarantee worth $179.3 million.

Judging from the Super Bowl, this year’s NFL Draft and the contract negotiations, the future of the Black quarterback in the league is in good hands for years to come.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of Black QBs taken in the first round of each NFL draft!

NFL Draft History: Full List Of Black QBs Selected In The First Round was originally published on wzakcleveland.com