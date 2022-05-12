Notable Asian Pacific American Celebrities You Should Know

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is celebrated all month long in May in honor of generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders across America who have enriched history with their incredible achievements in the United States.

According to the Federal Asian Pacific American Council, this year’s theme which celebrates “Advancing Leadership Through Collaboration,” highlights the efforts of AAPI community members in the federal and DC governments. Last year, Florence Pan became the first Asian American woman to serve as a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C. under the Biden Administration. Democrats also confirmed U.S. District Judge Lucy Haeran Koh to serve as a U.S. circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Koh become the first Korean American woman and only the third woman of Asian American descent appointed to a federal appellate court.

Cynthia Choi, the co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate told NPR that she hopes Americans will use the month to help destigmatize some of the harmful tropes surrounding the Asian community that was exacerbated by the pandemic and angry Trump supporters in 2020. The community was rocked by a devastating number of hate crimes as a result.

“Our history is also filled with incredible stories of resilience, of persistence, of determination, to fight for our basic rights,” said Choi. “This is a celebration of our history, of our culture … and all the different ways in which our community has really demonstrated that we’re not only here to stay, we are a part of this fabric — a part of this country.”

Min Hee Cho, an undocumented organizer with HANA Center from Chicago, spoke with NewsOne about the relationship between black and Asian communities.

“I’m reminded that Black and Asian communities share a linked history of oppression in the US, but has been twisted to pit us against one another,” said Cho. “In reality, the system that killed six Asian women in Atlanta and has attacked our innocent Asian elders is the same system that disproportionately killed Black people at the hands of police and has made Chicago one of the most segregated cities in the country.”

The AAPI community has made a wealth of astonishing contributions across art, music, and film too, and we know a ton who deserve their flowers during this special month. Here are a few AAPI celebs who are exhibiting excellence and leadership in their respective fields. Take a look at our list below.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com