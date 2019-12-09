RIP Juice WRLD: Everything To Know About What Really Happened

The world is still mourning Chicago rapper Juice WRLD‘s death as investigators reveal more about the incidents surrounding his death.

According to Chicago Tribune, Juice WRLD, whose birth name is Jarad Higgins, experienced convulsions and went into cardiac arrest as federal agents and cops were searching his and his entourage’s luggage for drugs and guns at a private hangar at Midway Airport on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, agents and officers were waiting for Juice WRLD’s crew at Midway early Sunday because they suspected that his private plane from Los Angeles was holding contraband. As authorities were going through two carts of luggage, the rapper “began convulsing (and) going into a seizure,” according to sources. An agent carried out two doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment when opioid overdose is suspected.

Higgins eventually awakened but remained incoherent. Paramedics transported him to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. about an hour after he arrived in Chicago. An autopsy is still in the works as of Monday.

From the plane search, authorities found 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to the law enforcement sources. Two suspects identified as working security for Higgins were charged with illegally possessing the guns and ammunition. Drug charges have yet to be filed. Sources said the codeine and marijuana were discovered in bags that had no name tags. According to TMZ, various members of Juice’s team aboard the flight also told law enforcement that Juice had taken “several unknown pills” prior to his seizures. The investigation is still ongoing.