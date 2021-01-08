A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stepped down Thursday evening in the latest fallout over the insurrection on Capitol Hill.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Trump, DeVos wrote, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote. “Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us.”

However, many feel that DeVos is following in the footsteps of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, evading possible participation in invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump as the calls for his removal from the White House grows louder.

DeVos’ tenure as the head of the Department of Education was riddled with controversy and widespread condemnation of her policies.

Steven Sund, the top cop of the U.S. Capitol Police resigned on Thursday, according to The Associated Press, as a result of the attack at the Capitol on Wednesday. His resignation comes after the general public and lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued calls for him to step down.

Sund will remain in his role until Jan. 16, prior to the Inauguration in an effort for a peaceful transfer of power.

A Capitol Hill officer died on Thursday as a result of the violence, bringing the death total to five, according to CNN.

Original Story:

In the crowd of seditionists who stormed the Capitol were everyday citizens including lawyers, doctors, lawmakers and more who decided it was best to err on the side of an insurrection.

On Thursday, chickens were already coming home to roost for a few by way of terminations and calls for resignations. As the FBI and Washington D.C. police ask for the public’s help in identifying members of the attack mob, social media has already researched and done the bulk of the work.

Maskless and lawless, a majority of the people captured were not hard to identify.

According to WBAL reporter Tre Ward, an unidentified Maryland man was terminated on Thursday from Navistar Direct Marketing after he was ID’ed by his work badge which he incredulously wore to the riot.

The Houston Chronicle reports a second man was also fired from his law firm on Thursday, identified as Paul MacNeal Davis, a Frisco, Texas attorney. Davis was fired from his position as General Counsel at an insurance firm after posting videos of himself inside the Capitol. Some are also calling for Davis to be disbarred.

Lastly, a state lawmaker named Derrick Evans from West Virginia has been asked to step down after he posted videos on social media gleefully participating in the chaos inside the Capitol.

On Thursday, The Kanas City Star wrote a strong editorial demanding that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley resign after the politician was pictured saluting the mob as he walked from the Capitol. The headline reads, “Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt.”

Hawley’s offense is also tied to the fact that he was one of the seven politicians who continued to entertain the baseless claims of a stolen election when he objected against the results of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote.

Senators who voted with the Pennsylvania objection

-Ted Cruz (Texas)

-Josh Hawley (Mo.)

-Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.)

-Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.)

-Roger Marshall (Kansas)

-Rick Scott (Fla.)

Calls for the remaining six Senators to resign are in effect on social media.

During Wednesday’s series of events, Rep. Cori Bush tweeted that she intends to introduce a resolution to expel any lawmakers who aided in Wednesday’s objections to certify the Electoral College vote. Prior to that, Rep. Ilhan Omar ignited the call to impeach and immediately remove Trump from office after he incited the mob to storm the Capitol.

Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi, are asking Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, which asks for the sitting president to be removed if deemed unfit. Pelosi also called for the House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving, to be fired according to Roll Call. Irving is resigning instead.

On Thursday afternoon, the first of a series of expected Trump administration resignations took place when Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s wife, stepped down.

Critics feel Chao’s resignation is so that she can evade responsibility in participating if the 25th amendment is invoked.