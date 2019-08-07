Here’s How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency

Our current president has no ability to unite the country, which is one of the most important roles as president. After two mass shooting over the weekend, Trump is only causing more stress and pain on the country. This makes us miss Obama even more.
People have been so disgusted with Trump not acknowledging white supremacy or how his words have created danger, many have asked him not to go to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
Pastor Michael Grady, the father of a woman who survived the El Paso shooting said on SiriusXM, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.”
He also added, “What would they say, and what could he possibly say? … It’s time to make a decision, to take responsibility. Yes, we can call it a mental issue cause it is a mind issue. But minds are motivated by what they hear.”
While on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earlier this week, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated. I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient. And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.”
She also added that her community has “been dehumanized by the president and his enablers” and that this was “one of the lowest points in American history.”
Here is how our forever president addressed mass shootings.
1. Fort Hood Shooting – November 5, 2009Source:Getty
Thirteen are killed when U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan opens fire on a military base.
“This is a time of war. Yet these Americans did not die on a foreign field of battle. They were killed here, on American soil, in the heart of this great state and the heart of this great American community,” Obama said in an address to the nation.
2. Tucson Shooting – January 8, 2011Source:Getty
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was injured and six others killed when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire at an event in a supermarket parking lot. More than a dozen others were also injured.
“We mourn with you for the fallen. We join you in your grief. And we add our faith to yours that Representative Gabrielle Giffords and the other living victims of this tragedy pull through,” Obama beautifully said.
3. Aurora Shooting – July 20, 2012Source:Getty
During a showing of “The Dark Knight” at a Colorado movie theater, James Eagan Holmes set off tear gas and shot into the audience, killing 12.
“The people we lost in Aurora loved and they were loved. They were mothers and fathers; they were husbands and wives; sisters and brothers; sons and daughters, friends and neighbors. They had hopes for the future and they had dreams that were not yet fulfilled.”
4. Sikh Temple Shooting – August 5, 2012Source:Getty
Wade Michael Page, 40, entered a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, shooting six and wounding four.
“As we mourn this loss which took place at a house of worship, we are reminded how much our country has been enriched by Sikhs, who are a part of our broader American family,” Obama said in his address.
5. Sandy Hook Shooting – December 14, 2012Source:Getty
Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza entered the Connecticut school and killed 20 children, ages 6 and 7, along with six staffers.
“As a country, we have been through this too many times. Whether it’s an elementary school in Newtown, or a shopping mall in Oregon, or a temple in Wisconsin, or a movie theater in Aurora, or a street corner in Chicago — these neighborhoods are our neighborhoods,” Obama said through tears.
6. Navy Yard Shooting – September 16, 2013Source:Getty
Aaron Alexis, a 34-year-old civilian contractor, killed 12 during a shooting rampage.
“We still don’t know all the facts, but we do know that several people have been shot, and some have been killed,” he said. “So we are confronting yet another mass shooting — and today, it happened on a military installation in our nation’s capital.”
7. Second Fort Hood Shooting – April 2, 2014Source:Getty
Army Specialist Ivan Lopez went on a shooting spree at the Texas base, killing three and injuring more than a dozen.
“Obviously this reopens the pain of what happened at Fort Hood five years ago. We know these families. We know their incredible service to our country and the sacrifices that they make. Obviously our thoughts and prayers were — are with the entire community,” Obama said.
8. Kansas Jewish Community Shooting – April 13, 2014Source:Getty
Neo-Nazi Frazier Glenn Miller, Jr. killed three in a pair of shootings at two Jewish community centers in Overland Park.
“Nobody should have to worry about their security when gathering with their fellow believers. No one should ever have to fear for their safety when they go to pray,” Obama said.
9. Charleston Emanuel AME Shooting – June 17, 2015Source:Getty
Self-proclaimed White supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine Black parishioners at the historic Emanuel AME church in Charleston. The church’s pastor, Senator Clementa C. Pinckney, was also killed.
“There is something particularly heartbreaking about the death happening in a place in which we seek solace and we seek peace…This is a sacred place in the history of Charleston and in the history of America,” Obama said.
10. Chattanooga Recruiting Center Shooting – July 16, 2015Source:Getty
Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire at a recruiting center and then a U.S. Navy reserve, killing five.
“My main message right now is, obviously, the deepest sympathies of the American people to the four Marines that have been killed. It is a heartbreaking circumstance for these individuals who have served our country with great valor to be killed in this fashion.”
11. Umpqua Community College Shooting – October 1, 2015Source:Getty
Student Christopher Harper-Mercer killed a professor and eight students at the Oregon school. A handful of others were also injured.
Addressing the gun debate, Obama said: “There is a gun for roughly every man, woman, and child in America. So how can you, with a straight face, make the argument that more guns will make us safer?”
12. San Bernardino – December 2, 2015Source:Getty
Husband and wife duo Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, inspired by ISIS, shot 14 people at a holiday party. Fourteen were killed.
“We should never think that this is something that just happens in the ordinary course of events, because it doesn’t happen with the same frequency in other countries,” Obama said.
13. Orlando Pulse Shooting – June 12, 2016Source:Getty
Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 and injuring 53. Mateen, American-born, reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call.
“The fact that it took place at a club frequented by the LGBT community I think is also relevant…But it’s a reminder that regardless of race, religion, faith or sexual orientation, we’re all Americans and we need to be looking after each other.”