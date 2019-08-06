Father Of Woman Who Survived El Paso Shooting Slams Trump: ‘Do Not Come To This City’

Trump is scheduled to visit El Paso, Texas tomorrow but thus far he is not welcomed. Yesterday, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas ripped into the president and now the father of one of the survivors is making it clear that Trump should stay in his toxic White House.

Michelle Grady was at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas when she was shot three times by a 21-year-old white supremacist who wrote a manifesto that included one-liners that could have come directly from Trump. Thankfully, she has survived and is in stable condition. She was recently taken off a breathing tube.

Her father, Pastor Michael Grady, who has been in ministry for 50 years, spoke on SiriusXM’s Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” and when asked for his thoughts on Trump coming to his city tomorrow, he said, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.”

He continued, “I don’t believe he should come. I believe he should not come to this city. I believe he should not come to Dayton, Ohio. I think he needs to stay where he is because nothing is going to change. He does not have a heart, he’s not a feeler… He has an agenda of simply getting reelected. There’s so much devastation that has happened with this administration. What could he possibly say? He’s created fear in the White House. People are afraid to speak out, might lose their job or lose their position. I just believe that it would not be to his benefit. He will be shunned if he comes to this city. Who’s going to talk to him?”

Pastor Grady also added, “What would they say, and what could he possibly say? … It’s time to make a decision, to take responsibility. Yes, we can call it a mental issue cause it is a mind issue. But minds are motivated by what they hear.”

Listen to the clip below:

Also, watch Rep. Veronica Escobar on MSNBC yesterday explain how Trump failed El Paso:

Watch below:

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated." —@RepEscobar pic.twitter.com/QH0rEPIeGc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

