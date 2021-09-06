National Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 1:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021

One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot cancel is National Read A Book Day, the annual observance that encourages people to consume literature the old-fashioned way, even if that means reading a Kindle online.

And just when we could really benefit from visiting family or friends, we are instead being asked to stay inside and limit in-person interactions. So what can you do to feed your soul during this extended period of social distancing?

We invite you to take time to pause and seek comfort in a good book. Consider a daily routine in which you allocate 15 minutes per day to read a few pages of a new novel or reread a literary favorite. Consider scheduling your reading sessions around a daily routine such as after lunch or at bedtime. If you can, consider taking a break from your technologically-filled day by reading an actual printed book. If you prefer to read from your portable device, please make sure to turn off all notifications so that you can read in peace.

For those who want to learn more about a particular subject or issues affecting Black communities, books are a rich resource. Some of today’s most notable writers draw inspiration from real life, tackling issues such as racism, violence, sexism in ways that spark revelatory moments.

With that said, here are 15 of some of the most creative, knowledgeable and powerful Black writers whose stories have made a strong impression on readers all over the world.