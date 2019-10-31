Stars Celebrate Halloween By Honoring Black Icons

Halloween is in full swing and per usual, celebrities are partaking in the festivities. This year, many of them are celebrating the holiday by dressing up as their favorite Black icons.

Beyoncé is one star who’s made a big event out of honoring her inspirations over the years. The singer broke the Internet back in 2017 when she dressed up as Lil Kim. From there on out, she continued honoring legends, including Toni Braxton, Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner, and Lisa Bonet. There’s no word yet on who Beyoncé will be this year, but already celebrities are following in her footsteps by organizing whole photoshoots for their icon-inspired Halloween costumes.

Beyoncé already received her nod thanks to Ciara. The entertainer reenacted Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s “Apesh*t” music video with her husband Russell Wilson. The two even made a video for the occasion, fully embodying the aura of Bey and Jay-Z. To complete the scene, they had a framed photo of Barack and Michelle Obama behind them. “From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!%,” wrote Ciara.

Rising star Normani also honored her idol when she dressed up as Naomi Campbell. According to E! News, Normani channelled a 1990s look where Campbell modeled an Azzedine Alaïa curve-hugging leopard-print bodysuit.

Campbell seemed to approve. She reposted Normani’s look on Instagram writing, “Love this @normani 🙌🏾♥️ Gorgeous remake of this @azzedinealaiaofficial @herbritts 😘Happy Halloween!”

Gabrielle Union also recently hosted a Halloween and birthday shindig, so celebrities came out as some notable figures. One person who went all the way was Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross who transformed into Compton rapper and producer DJ Quik.

“You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday,” wrote Ross on Instagram. “Facial hair courtesy of my @glossier Brow Flick. Thank you Gab for such a fun party. Happy early birthday to us!”

DJ Quik also seemed to approve with a repost on Instagram, writing, “@traceeellisross as yours truly for Halloween. s/o @gabunion.”

The cast of “The Real” took things to the next level when they celebrated high fashion and the stars who wear it. The co-hosts took on iconic moments from the Met Gala with Jeannie Mai honoring Rihanna and Loni Love honoring Lizzo. Meanwhile Tamera Mowry-Housley took on Katy Perry while Adrienne Bailon paid respect to Lady Gaga.

For more recreations of iconic moments in Black history, check out more stars paying tribute to their icons with the photos below.