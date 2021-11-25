NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:15 a.m. Nov. 25, 2021 —

No matter what, the holidays are a time for family. With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing and vaccines becoming a way of life, this feels like the first time in a while we can actually enjoy our families on Thanksgiving. With Black families comes opinionated relatives feeling free to express themselves on any given topic regardless of anyone’s feelings. Good-natured ribbing can quickly devolve into a vicious war of words.

That Thanksgiving, ritual of family members roasting more than the turkey will be back better than ever. Especially when it comes to that nosey auntie who might sip on a little too much Hennessy to effectively police what comes out of her mouth. But that phenomenon is far from restricted to aunties, as uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandparents, play cousins and basically everybody under a single extended family tree tends to get involved with the slick talk thinly veiled as familial advice.

What comes next is the inevitable clapback, defined in part by Urban Dictionary as, “basically a comeback, most likely pumped with attitude, sass and or shade.” The precious online resource provided an example: “he called her ratchet! you should have heard the clapback oh jesus.”

If it’s still unclear what exactly that means, do yourself a favor and scroll down to find dozens of examples of Thanksgiving Clapbacks that you might want to prepare yourself for if you find yourself in a similar situation as described above. Or perhaps you’ll be on the receiving end of the clapback-inducing barbs. If so, you’ll still find all the verbal ammunition you need to adequately defend yourself while sipping your tea and trying to move on to the next topic.

In the meantime, keep reading to find the absolute best of

Thanksgiving Clapbacks. Thank us later.

The Best #ThanksgivingClapbacks was originally published on kysdc.com