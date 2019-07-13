These Throwback Black Twitter Memes And Videos Are All The Nostalgia You Need

Black Twitter has been slaying the internet for years. This week, Twitter had to reminisce on some of Black Twitter’s greatest hits and it was the best trip down memory lane.

Twitter began in 2006 and by 2010 the impact of Black Twitter was already being recognized. A 2010 report from the Pew Internet & American LifeEight Project found that eight percent of the U.S. online population that uses Twitter. However, the most active users were African-Americans and Latinos.

By 2014, another Pew Research Center survey found that 27 percent of Black Internet users are on Twitter, the highest percentage among any other racial or ethnic group in the survey.

Therefore, it’s no shock that Black Twitter continues to slay the Internet. See the greatest moments below: