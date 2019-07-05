According To Twitter, Trump’s Fourth Of July Speech Was Peak Idiocy

Trump‘s Fourth of July celebration — wrongly titled The Salute to America, when it was just a salute to him — was another new, expensive low for 45. From references to airplanes and an awkward mention of “Douglass, Frederick Douglass, the great Frederick Douglass,” Trump has once again wasted taxpayer money or his own ego.

See Also: WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

In one of the most bizarre parts of the speech, Trump babbled, “In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown.”

He then said this gem, “Our army manned the [unclear], it [unclear] the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under ‘the rockets red glare,’ it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant.”

So there were no airports in 1775. Now, #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories is trending on Twitter. One user wrote, “Ah, The good old day of 1776. When planes ran on time and you didn’t have to check your muskets before boarding the plane.”

Ah, The good old day of 1776. When planes ran on time and you didn’t have to check your muskets before boarding the plane. #RevolutionaryWarAirports — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 5, 2019

Another shady comment read, “Another historical tidbit you may not know: During the Revolutionary War, John and Sam Adams defended the taxi stands of Boston with great courage and conviction.”

Another historical tidbit you may not know: During the Revolutionary War, John and Sam Adams defended the taxi stands of Boston with great courage and conviction. #RevolutionaryWarAirports #TrumpSpeech #TrumpParadeFail — LuxVoodoo (@LuxVoodoo) July 5, 2019

In addition, when mentioning civil rights icon Frederick Douglass, he appeared to still not known who he was — awkwardly saying, ”Douglass, you know, Frederick Douglass, the great Frederick Douglass.”

In case you forgot, back in Feb. of 2017, for Black History Month, with Omarosa and Ben Carson by his side, Trump said, “I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Rev. [Martin Luther] King, so many other things, Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I noticed.”

Trump spoke about Douglass like he still alive. He died in 1985.

NBC News reported Trump’s speech would be “uplifting” and “patriotic,” which it clearly wasn’t. However, the event was pricy for taxpayers. The Trump administration has not released the full price, but the Washington Post estimates it could have cost up to $92 million.

See the reactions below: