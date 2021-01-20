I Beg Your Pardon? All The Black Folks Trump Shamelessly Gave Clemency

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

At the 11th hour prior to departing the White House under a tenure of shame, racism and deceit, Trump pushed through 73 pardons and 70 commutations, many of whom were allies of Trump.

Trump’s decision to hand out last minute commutations and pardons falls in line with actions of former presidents as they leave office, but his list reflected a slew of controversial individuals, including Black Trump supporters who will taste freedom or have their record expunged.

The most prominent include rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, whose endorsements of Trump prior to the November election garnered a strong rebuke from the Black community due to Trump’s blatant display of racism and bigotry throughout his presidency.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was fully pardoned by Trump on Wednesday. The rapper was arrested in December 2019 after police discovered a gun and bullets aboard his private plane in Miami. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and faced up to 10 years in prison.

“Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous,’ ” read the White House’s official statement. “Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.” The rapper was also supported by former NFL star Deion Sanders.

Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Black faced numerous charges prior, including a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge after he was accused of raping a teenage girl in 2016 in Florence, South Carolina.

Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) January 4, 2021

Supporters of Bill K. Kapri, the rapper’s real name, included rappers Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick, releasing him for prison 20 years early after he was convicted of public corruption crimes in 2013. “Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates,” according to the White House.

Kilpatrick was incredulously supported by Trump favorites Diamond and Silk, Michigan lawmakers and faith based leaders.

Several politicians are on the clemency list; former Maryland US Attorney Rod Rosenstein consulted for some of them. Mr. Trump mentions the support of Diamond and Silk in his commutation of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick @wjz pic.twitter.com/wfp6aAGu9J — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 20, 2021

Trump also pardoned and commuted the sentences of several prominent cases encouraged by civil rights attorneys. Trump also pardoned his ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon who pleaded not guilty to charges he defrauded donors in a “We Build the Wall” online fundraising campaign. IT comes behind Trump’s decision to use his presidential power to help clear the names of his associates who were convicted in the FBI’s Russian interference investigation.

While he may have opted to escape inauguration he still has some presidential authority. Trump has until noon to include any additions to the list.