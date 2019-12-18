America Rallies To Impeach And Remove Trump

Millions of people on Tuesday night came together across the country (and abroad, too) to rally in anticipation of the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump. Democrats have secured enough support to guarantee Trump will be officially impeached on Wednesday after hours of debate in the House.

So on the eve of the historic day on Capitol Hill, activists in favor of impeaching Trump organized “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies in cities and states from Alaska to New Hampshire. Organizers said the point was “to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.”

That last part — “removal” — was key because while it was a foregone conclusion that the House will vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday, avoiding an acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate trial won’t be so easy.

Despite that level of uncertainty moving forward, the rallies brought out thousands of people at each site with many in attendance wielding colorful signs with messages written in no uncertain terms. The craze even crossed borders, with Canadians getting in on the mix in Toronto.

Reporting from Detroit, the Washington Post captured vivid scenes from some of the rallies, writing in part that, “Protesters in the dark of a snowy New England evening chanted ‘Dump Trump,’ while those marching in the warmth of southern Florida brandished signs reading ‘Impeach Putin’s Puppet.’ In Republican-dominated Kansas, they repeated a mantra: ‘Country over party.’ In Texas, they fretted that despite the House’s vote, Trump will get away with it all.”

The Post reported that all in all there were more than 600 rallies taking place Tuesday night.

Impeachment rally in Times Square now stretches over 5 city blocks. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 17, 2019

The rallies followed a tense day in Washington that saw the president hurl insults of desperation at House Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi via a rambling diatribe of a six-page letter that was widely criticized. Still, while the rallies were raging across the country, Trump, of course, found the time to congratulate-tweet himself saying what a great job he did writing the letter.

Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today. She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long – and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Pelosi was all about her business ahead of the most defining moment of her political career. Newsweek reported that the congresswoman from California sent a letter to her fellow House Democrats reminding her colleagues that “no one is above the law” and emphasized that impeaching Trump is something that should be done out of a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and not out of spite.

“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President. But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty,” she wrote.

“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people,” Pelosi continued before the letter’s mic drop moment: “In America, no one is above the law.”

Scroll down to see scenes across the country from the dozens of “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies.