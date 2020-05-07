Twitter Mocks NFL Star Earl Thomas After Wife Holds Him At Gunpoint For Cheating On Her

Social media was erupting overnight as news broke that an NFL star’s wife busted him cheating on her with another woman and his own brother. And she apparently brought a gun with her.

Earl Thomas, who plays free safety for the Baltimore Ravens, was reportedly caught in the compromising position last month by Nina Thomas, who — according to TMZ — responded in part by aiming a loaded gun at his head. Police said they “observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

Earl Thomas spoke cryptically about the incident and downplayed it by saying that things like this happen in marriages.

#Ravens S Earl Thomas says he is going to be on TMZ tomorrow after an altercation with his wife Nina. pic.twitter.com/hYUHa6Q8Eg — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 7, 2020

Citing court documents, TMZ reported that “Nina says she used Earl’s Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental home … and says she called up two other women to help her confront Earl at the pad. Nina also claims she grabbed Earl’s pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention to ‘scare him.'”

Nina Thomas was arrested after police showed up.

ITS CLOWN NINA THOMAS HOURS DROP A 🤡 TO CHECK IN pic.twitter.com/YIJs99KqVL — Adam Tweets 🥶 (@TuwatiTweets) May 7, 2020

Aside from Earl Thomas’ and Nina Thomas’ names being top trending topics on Twitter after the news broke, Ray Rice’s name joined theirs on the social media app. Rice infamously was banned from the NFL following a high profile instance of domestic violence against his wife. Unlike Rice’s incident, though, this time around with Earl and Nina Thomas, no one was reportedly hurt.

Nina Thomas’ lawyer apparently released a statement on his client’s behalf saying in part that she was wrongfully arrested for her role in the alleged incident.

Nina Thomas issued this statement on IG. pic.twitter.com/E28xwCjbFh — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) May 7, 2020

But people across social media reacted by mocking the situation as a farce that was something more out of a Hollywood thriller than it was a serious domestic incident that could have turned deadly. Scroll down to see a sampling of the social media reactions to Nina Thomas holding her husband, Earl Thomas, at gunpoint after catching him cheating on her with another woman.