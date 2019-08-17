Twitter Reacts To Jay-Z’s Reported Partnership With The NFL

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm ever since the rapper announed his new business alliance with the NFL. The Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from working, and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owned of A NFL team.

TMZ reports, “Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us … Jay is going to have a ‘significant ownership interest’ in an NFL team. As for which team … we’re not being told, but we are told ‘it is going to happen in the near future.'”

Allegedly, he wants to become a part owner “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

However, the site also claims he cannot manage players, “Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation.”

Eric Reid blasted Jay-Z last night, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472

Jay has been getting hit hard on social media with Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the vaunted NAACP, implying that Jay is just going for the money.

Exactly how much are Black lives and dignity worth ? More than a greasy #NFL game ticket or a slimy payoff. #ImStillWithKap #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/tQErGRnW5E — Rev. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) August 15, 2019

On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”



See the post below:

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

See the mixed reactions below to Jay-Z’s reported partnership with the NFL.