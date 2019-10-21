The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions To Suge Knight Signing His Life Rights To Ray J

Suge Knight is trying to secure his bag and it looks like he believes Ray J is the answer. Of course, Twitter has got jokes.
TMZ reports Knight has “signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars. We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more.”
Knight was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in January of 2015. He reportedly attacked the man due to a despite over the film “Straight Outta Compton.” Terry Carter, 55, was killed.
In October of last year, he was sentenced to 28 years. At the sentencing hearing, Carter’s daughter Crystal said to Knight, “You’re unrepentant. Your callous actions took my dad’s life away.” She also said, “He is truly a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species. He murdered my dad in cold blood and is a menace to society.”
Carter’s widow told the media she “feel numb” and “I don’t ever want him to leave jail. I hope he spends the rest of his life there.”
The man to the right is Carter in the photo below:
Harry-O and Terry Carter, 2005. Harry O, the alleged real investor in Godfather Entertainment which eventually became Death Row Records. Terry Carter, one of the founders of the Bloods. Extremely respected and loved all throughout Los Angeles, Compton, Watts, etc. Terry Carter was the man that Suge Knight ran over and is serving time in jail for murdering as he panicked at the Straight Outta Compton movie set when he has his altercation with Bone. It was a very tragic death that and a loss for many in Southern California. S/O to Harry’s son @mr_harris1214. #TerryCarter #HarryO #MichaelHarris #FreeHarryO #Bloods
