Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Photos: See Stars Shining On TV One’s Annual Award Show

TV One Urban One Honors

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

TV One’s Urban Honors returned with another year to celebrate the icons of the culture! Having aired on Monday night, this year’s honorees included: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Bobby Brown, LL Cool J, Pharell Williams, Tamela Mann, and  David Mann.  Hitting the stage Marvin Sapp, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh and more!

The show was televised on TV One and Cleo TV on the Martin Luther King holiday!

BOSSIP caught up with several of this year’s honorees and got them to discuss the annual awards show.

LL Cool J, who won this year’s Entertainment Icon award, a topic that Yandy Smith and other guests at this year’s Urban One Honors reveled over.

“I think [a cultural icon] means being legendary, I think it means magical, I think it means your genius is different from everyone else’s,” Smith said. “I think it means being creative and a visionary beyond measure and I’m super excited to be part of Hip-Hop’s iconic culture. I worked at a pretty iconic company, Violator Management so I had the pleasure of working with icons like Missy Elliott, Busta, 50 so it’s super exciting to be here and see a lot of them [icons] getting their flowers.“

Trina Braxton offered a similar sentiment.

“My definition of a cultural icon is someone whose lasted throughout the decades, it’s someone that’s generational—like someone like Michael Jackson, Madonna,” Braxton explained. “And now we are honored to have David and Tamela Mann, Pharrell—people who have withstood the generations. My children, my children’s children will know them and that’s what makes an icon.”

Braxton continued.

“Sexy Lips LL Cool J To Be Honored at the Urban One Honors—hello!” Braxton said, offered, prompting Smith to readily concur.

“Only because my husband is not standing right next to me—I would say Sexy Lipped LL Cool J To Be Honored At The Urban One Honors–shout out to his wife!” Smith said.

Actress and former Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett was “the Backstage Pass” host at this year’s Urban One Honors and explained the role she was tasked to serve.

“A lil bit of tea,” Luckett said before adding, “they put the right one back there. I’m excited to be able to talk with some of the biggest stars and icons and celebrate them tonight and just asked them how they feel about that. A lot of times when you’re being honored you [wonder] do I deserve it, what kind of moment is this for me? And I really want to know deep down inside how they feel.”

Scroll down to check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors!

Urban One Honors Photos: See Stars Shining On TV One’s Annual Award Show  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source:Getty

Congresswoman  Maxine Waters was all smiles in a purple ruched dress accessorized with lace gloves topped with a cropped fur jacket. 

2. Tamela Mann and David Mann

Tamela Mann and David Mann Source:Getty

Tamela Mann and David Mann kept it monochromatic in all black.  Tamela wore a bodycon dress with a lace bodice and David wore black slacks topped with a black leather blazer.  

3. Willie Moore Jr.

Willie Moore Jr. Source:Getty

Willie Moore Jr. kept it classy in all-black with a button-down shirt and matching pants and a fedora.  

4. Lore’l

Lore'l Source:Getty

Lore’l shined in a plunging satin suit adorned with rhinestones and sequins.  

5. Bishop Marvin Sapp

Bishop Marvin Sapp Source:Getty

Bishop Marvin Sapp stepped out in a black three-piece suit and black shirt.

6. Lamman Rucker

Lamman Rucker Source:Getty

Lamman Rucker wore a black and navy suit tailored to perfection.

7. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Source:Getty

Pharrell Williams kept it stylish in black quilted leather bomber jacket with matching pants accessorized with rhinestone shades

8. Trina Braxton

Trina Braxton Source:Getty

Trina Braxton wore a black suit with a bustier and a cape blazer.

9. Pusha T

Pusha T Source:Getty

Pusha T wore a classic tuxedo and his signature braids

10. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson Source:Getty

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson both looked stunning with Bottoms in a one-shoulder gown with matching ostrich feather stilettos.  Robinson shimmered in a red sequin suit.

11. Letoya Luckett

Letoya Luckett Source:Getty

Letoya Luckett brought the sexy in a one-shoulder black gown with a high slit and one the knee boots

12. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Source:Getty

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh hit the awards wearing a long sleeve purple velvet gown and him in a monochromatic black tuxedo

13. Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard Source:Getty

Ricky Dillard turned heads in a silver and black brocade suit with silver boots and a shite shirt

14. Roland Martin

Roland Martin Source:Getty

Roland Martin took it back to the mother land with a robe trimmed in African kente fabric

15. Simone Smith and LL Cool J

Simone Smith and LL Cool J Source:Getty

Simone Smith and LL Cool J both wore suits.  Simone wore an embellished suit with a ruffly blouse underneath and a turban.  LL wore a black suit with his signature shades and a fedora

16. Rudy Currence

Rudy Currence Source:Getty

 Rudy Currence kept it sleek in a black suit with fresh white kicks

17. Lisa Wu

Lisa Wu Source:Getty

Lisa Wu wore a long lace gown with see-through panels 

18. Yandy Smith-Harris

Yandy Smith-Harris Source:Getty

Yandy Smith-Harris wore a champagne-colored mermaid gown with a sweet heart neck 

19. Monie Love & Guest

Monie Love & Guest Source:Getty

Monie Love was all smiles and kept it warm with her guest in a fur cape

