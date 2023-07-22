Urban One Podcast Network: Black Podcasts You Need To Know

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a new podcast to keep you laughing, up-to-date on the latest news and completely informed about all the need-to-know world issues, we have put together a list of five shows exclusive to our Urban One Podcast Network that you’ll definitely want to follow and get to know better.

From thought-provoking discussions with award-winning singer LaTocha Scott to confronting willful ignorance with the ever-uncensored Amanda Seales, programming on the Urban One Podcast Network is a powerhouse experience of Black storytelling and premium content from more than 10 original shows, including exclusive partnerships with other Black-owned podcasts and networks.

The Urban One Podcast Network, which was first introduced this year and perfectly timed during Black History Month, came at a time when the company was rebranding its award-winning digital content platform that is iONE Digital.

“For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences. We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space,” Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO at Urban One, said in a statement back in February announcing the company’s new podcast network. “As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media.”

Urban One, the largest Black-owned media company in the U.S., operates NewsOne.

For more information on the Urban One Podcast Network, go to https://www.urban1podcasts.com/.

Keep reading and take a look at five Black podcasts you missed this week on the Urban One Podcast Network.

