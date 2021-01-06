News
HomeNewsPolitics

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

Violence ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the Capitol amid challenges to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —

The violent clashes which began outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have made their way inside as white supremacists and pro-Trump extremists make their way inside on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters have stormed the Capitol, vandalizing property ignited by an early afternoon speech from Donald Trump. Trump appeared at the rally scheduled to contest the outcomes of the election as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vore.

According to C-Span Speaker Pelosi and other high-ranking members of Congress have been ushered into an unknown, safe location. Other members have been escorted to their chambers as the Electoral College count is on pause.

On social media, many are wondering two things: where are the police, and if the rioters and thugs will be handled in the same way as peaceful protesters who were advocating for Black Lives Matter.

According to Washington Post reporter Aaron C. Davis, the Defense Department denied a request from D.C. officials to activate the National Guard.

Original Story:

Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.

The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.

Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.

The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.

In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.

Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.

Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump’s America As DC Descends Into Chaos
Black Lives Matter protesters burn a Trump Train hat prior...
30 photos
Democrat , electoral college , House of Representatives , Joe Biden , Mike Pence , Newsletter , Republican , Senate , United States Capitol , White Supremacists

More From NewsOne
Close