Vince Vaughn Chatting With Trump Has White Bro Twitter In Shambles

In his prime, Vince Vaughn was a staple in the white bro comedies that took over the 2000s. These movies were typically directed by people like Todd Phillips, Adam McKay and David Dobkin, and they include such white bro-y standards like “Old School” (2003), “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004) and “Wedding Crashers” (2005).

Well it seems like some fans of these movies are outraged that Vince Vaughn was chatting it up with the current man in the White House, Donald Trump. On Monday evening, former Daily Beast writer Timothy Burke shared a video of Vaughn talking with Trump and the clip eventually went viral by Tuesday morning. The incident took place at the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to NBC News. As soon as Vaughn and Trump are done chatting in the video, Vaughn gives Trump a handshake and leaves. This was the icing on the cake to spark debate between the white bros of Twitter and those who love them. Burke probably stirred the pot with his caption to the video “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.”

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Some of the responses to the chat and handshake were quite negative with Bill Palmer of the liberal-leaning Palmer Report, writing “Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor, and child murderer, and instead he enthusiastically shook Donald Trump’s hand. Fu** em both.”

Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor, and child murderer, and instead he enthusiastically shook Donald Trump’s hand. Fuck em both. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 14, 2020

Another user tweeted, “That SUCKS! I wanted to like that guy.”

Despite the outrage from some people, many were quick to point out that Vince Vaughn has always leaned on the conservative side, although at one point he identified as a libertarian. He even supported Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul‘s presidential bid in 2016, according to Reason.com.

According to Oprah Magazine, Vaughn has said that he’s “always been more conservative than not.” Then, back in 2015, he shared intense views about gun control, telling GQ,“I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home. We don’t have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government.”

Sounds quite conservative, no?

Of course, the right-leaning white bros were loving the Vaughn-Trump connection. Ultra-conservative baseball player Aubrey Huff tweeted, “I love Vince Vaughn even more now. That motor boating son of a b*tch. And don’t be such a p*ssy @bubbaprog just because Vince supports the President doesn’t make him less of a man. It actually makes him more of one.”

I love Vince Vaughn even more now. That motor boating son of a bitch. And don’t be such a pussy @bubbaprog just because Vince supports the President doesn’t make him less of a man. It actually makes him more of one. https://t.co/nLVLjL97GZ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, other white men such as artist Tony Posnanski tweeted, “I don’t know what annoys me more…the people who didn’t realize Vince Vaughn was republican, the people who want to cancel a man who hasn’t been in anything for over 10 years, or the MAGA dumbf*cks who are acting [sic] people give a f*ck that Vince Vaughn is a Republican.”

I don’t know what annoys me more…the people who didn’t realize Vince Vaughn was republican, the people who want to cancel a man who hasn’t been in anything for over 10 years, or the MAGA dumbfucks who are acting people give a fuck that Vince Vaughn is a Republican. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 14, 2020

As for Black people, considering Trump’s supporters are mostly white men, the Vaughn-Trump relation was no surprise to many. Political commentator and author Keith Boykin tweeted, “Am I supposed to be shocked that Vince Vaughn likes Trump? 62 percent of white men voted for Trump in 2016. It’s not at all surprising a rich white guy might be one of them.”

Am I supposed to be shocked that Vince Vaughn likes Trump? 62 percent of white men voted for Trump in 2016. It's not at all surprising a rich white guy might be one of them. What is surprising is that anyone thinks Democrats should focus on Trump voters instead of their own. pic.twitter.com/uTV14l8vpC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 14, 2020

And that’s that. For more white bro hysteria over the Vaughn-Trump handshake, check out more tweets below.