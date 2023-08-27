What Is ‘Trap Jazz?’ Atlanta Musicians Create New Genre In New Hulu Documentary

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new musical genre on the scene and these three Atlanta musicians are the reason it exists. Hulu debuted a documentary film, following the story and creation of Trap Jazz. Watch the trailer and check out photos from their Los Angeles screening and live performance inside.

Atlanta musicians behind some of the biggest names in music embark on an uncertain journey into the spotlight with a new genre of music that fuses trap music with jazz. Trap Jazz is a documentary film directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph, featuring spotlighting musical prodigy Chris Moten, award-winning producer Cassius Jay and world-renowned drummer/musician Devon “Stixx” Taylor.

Moten, Cassius and Stixx are three best friends from Atlanta who share one incredible gift – they are all classically trained jazz musicians working with some of the world’s leading artists in Trap, Hip Hop and more music genres. Each of them feels that Jazz is slowly losing its “identity” and their mission is to bring it back to the mainstream through the musical vehicle of Trap.

Trap Jazz follows them on an uncertain journey stepping out of the supportive shadows and into the spotlight. Whether they fail or succeed, this is their chance to give back to the one genre of music that lives inside their being. This is their love letter to jazz.

There are several guest star appearances within the documentary from Quincy Jones, Lalah Hathaway, TI, Big Boi, Yung Joc and more.

Trap Jazz was directed by Joseph. Sylvia Zakhary and Raina Kelley serve as executive producers. We caught a special screening at The Ace Theater in downtown Los Angeles. They presented guests with a groundbreaking documentary and a special performance of Trap Jazz live. Moten, Taylor and Cassius graced the stage to preview this exciting new sound that they declared started with them first. Chrisette Michele even made a special appearance, singing her jazz rendition of “Summertime.”

If you have never heard of Trap Jazz before, we suggest you get familiar. These innovative musicians are carving out space to celebrate the music of our past by integrating it with the present to create a better future for music.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below:

Be sure to watch the 90-minute documentary Trap Jazz, streaming now on Hulu.

Check out photos from the special LA Trap Jazz experience below:

