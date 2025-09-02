The Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton is where America’s chaos meets unflinching commentary. Hosted by award-winning journalist and author Dr. Stacey Patton, this podcast cuts through the noise with sharp analysis, biting humor, and unapologetic truth-telling about race, culture, politics, and power. Each episode peels back the headlines to expose the double standards, lies, and historical amnesia shaping our current moment. If you’re tired of sanitized punditry and craving clarity with edge, The Covfefe Chronicles will give you the context and candor mainstream media won’t touch.