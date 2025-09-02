Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton

The Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton is where America’s chaos meets unflinching commentary. Hosted by award-winning journalist and author Dr. Stacey Patton, this podcast cuts through the noise with sharp analysis, biting humor, and unapologetic truth-telling about race, culture, politics, and power. Each episode peels back the headlines to expose the double standards, lies, and historical amnesia shaping our current moment. If you’re tired of sanitized punditry and craving clarity with edge, The Covfefe Chronicles will give you the context and candor mainstream media won’t touch.

Tariff Presser 7/31/25
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Trump’s Tariff War Is Economic Racism, Disguised As ‘Fair Trade’

President Trump Calls For Review Of Smithsonian Museum Exhibits To Assess "Alignment With American Ideals"
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: The Smithsonian Tried To Delete Trump’s Impeachments

White House Coverage
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Why A Cartoon Penis Has MAGA In A Meltdown

President Trump Meets With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung At The White House
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: While Trump’s Veins Collapsed, He Bragged About Soda And Burned Tons Of Food

Texas Flood
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Texas Floods Expose The GOP’s Deadly Disaster Hustle

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: The 1st White Man Deported To Africa? Trump Wants To ICE Elon Musk

US-POLITICS-IOWA
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Trump Turns Beach Boys Nostalgia Into A Genocide Anthem

July 4th Protests
Opinion

Covfefe Chronicles: ICE Raids Echo Nazi Germany. The Question for Black Folks Is: Now What? [AUDIO]

White House: Trump
Opinion

Covfefe Chronicles: Whiteness Won’t Save You— Medicaid Cuts, RFK Jr., And The Death Of White Supremacy

