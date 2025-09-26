Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 10 – Why Trump’s Tylenol Panic Is About Whiteness, Not Health

Donald Trump is back with medical advice.

Yes, the same man who once told Americans to drink bleach is now warning pregnant women about Tylenol, claiming it causes autism. Flanked by RFK Jr., who once swam through a sewage swamp for publicity, Trump has rebranded himself as a self-styled pediatric neurologist, turning basic acetaminophen into the latest boogeyman in his ongoing war against science, women, and common sense.

This episode of The Covfefe Chronicles digs into the dangerous politics behind Trump and RFK’s Tylenol panic. By fearmongering mothers, weaponizing autism, and staging policy theater, the bleach-drinking, swamp-swimming duo are recycling racist demographic anxieties and tightening their grip on women’s bodies. And while doctors are busy saving lives, these men are writing fanfiction for WebMD.

At its core, this isn’t a health debate. It’s a racial project. The Tylenol panic is just the latest disguise for anxious white male fears about demographic change, a repackaging of replacement theory in medical drag. By painting pregnancy as perilous and autism as catastrophic, Trump and RFK Jr. are signaling to their base that white women’s wombs must be policed and protected to preserve the future of whiteness. Every bottle in the medicine cabinet becomes a battlefield, every pregnancy a political act, and every autistic child a symbol of decline. This isn’t science, it’s a strategy to tighten control over women’s bodies and to stoke panic about the supposed fragility of the white race.