The Black Ballot
Louisiana Voters Go To The Polls For State's Primary

Trump Judges Reject Majority-Black Louisiana Voting District

The 10th anniversary Black Lives Matter Festival

Cornel West And Melina Abdullah: First All-Black Presidential Ticket

New Survey Names Brooklyn As Most Unaffordable Place To Live In U.S.

2024 Election: We Can't Afford To Ignore Housing

Voting during Super Tuesday election

Super Tuesday Takeaways For The Culture

Hunter Biden Addresses Being Called To Testify To House Oversight Committee On Capitol Hill

Sheila Jackson Lee Easily Wins Texas House Primary

House Democrats Retreat

Wes Moore Warns Voters Of Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric

Senate Candidate Forum

Palestinian Group Endorses Barbara Lee

Black Voters Matter Bus caravan

Black Voters Matter Presides In South Carolina For Primary

Black Voters Matter Bus caravan

'We Fight Back': Black Voters Matter Bus Tour Kicking Off

Senate Candidate Forum

Barbara Lee Checks MAGA Candidate

Tassie York - Neptune Mayor 14 items

Black Mayors Who Should Be On Your Radar

Harry Dunn

Ex-Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Runs For Congress

third-party presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Third-Party Candidates Eating Into 'Biden's Support Among Blacks'

House Minority Leader Jeffries Marks 11th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook School Shooting

Lucy McBath Adjusts To New Voting Map

Sentencing is set for Mark Ridley-Thomas. The prominent Los Angeles County politician was found guilty of federalcorruption charges for extracting special benefits for his son from USC whilevoting in support of motions and a contract sought by the u

Cornel West On Colorado Kicking Trump Off Ballot

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York

Cornel West: Biden 'Running Out Of Gas'

Mazi Melesa Pilip, Long Island Republican who may run for George Santos' vacated Congress seat

NY GOP Picks Registered Dem For Santos' Seat

House Judiciary Committee Meets For Markup On Articles Of Impeachment

Sheila Jackson Lee Runs For Congress Reelection

Clinton Rally

Sheila Jackson Lee Retains Congress Seat After Loss

Pennsylvania Democrats Campaign On A Bus Tour

Funds Pledged To Mobilize Black Male Voters

CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS HOLDS CEREMONIAL SWEARING-IN FOR U.S. HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE GABE AMO

CBC Swears In Gabe Amo

