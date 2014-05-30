NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: 05.29.14: Tribute To Dr. Maya Angelou

Podcast: Download

NewsOne Now honors the life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou during this special edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole and Armstrong Williams joined Roland Martin in studio for NewsOneNow’s special coverage of the passing of Dr. Maya Angelou. Cathy Hughes, President/CEO TV One and Radio One joined the conversation via phone to shared her views on Dr. Angelou.

Greg Carr associate professor and chair of African-American Studies at Howard University and Lisa Page, acting Director of Creative Writing at George Washington University, focused on Maya Angelou the activist and Pan Africanist.

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” caught up with media mogul Oprah Winfrey last month during the Maya Angelou portrait unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. During their conversation, Winfrey shared that she used to have pajama parties with the late poet and activist Maya Angelou. Also watch Winfrey recount her first encounter with Angelou.

India.Arie shared her thoughts on Dr. Maya Angelou with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin and talked about how Dr. Angelou influenced her to speak the truth.

Congressmen GK Butterfield and Charlie Rangel also joined our tribute to Dr. Angelou to share their thoughts on Dr. Maya Angelou. The representatives even commented on Angelou’s ability to bridge divides and unite people.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. joined Roland Martin during the radio portion of NewsOne Now to reflect on the life of Dr. Maya Angelou. Rev. Jackson shared his belief that Angelou was a bridge between Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. [Rev. Jackson’s comments begin at approx. 6:15 in the podcasts].

Comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory also called in to share his thoughts on Dr. Maya Angelou. Gregory focused on the struggles Angelou faced and overcame during her life [Dick Gregory’s comments begin at approx. 38:00 in the podcast].

All that and more in this special edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Listen to each hour of this special edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast honoring Dr. Maya Angelou

