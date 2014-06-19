NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Should Sisters Be Included In My Brother’s Keeper?

Download Podcast

1000 women sign a letter asking for inclusion of women/girls in President Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Roland Martin says the program should keep focusing on brothers.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee returned from Nigeria Monday. She joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOneNow” to share what she discovered about the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. Lee says that the terrorist group’s influence is spreading across the region, the world needs to wake up and pay attention to the “thuggish terrorist group with no morals.” Lee also shared some of the personal accounts she heard during her trip about the terrorist group.

Rep. Lee also talked about her views on Neocons and Republicans growing Republican support for the United States to return to Iraq.

Former Fresh Prince of Bell Air star Karyn Parsons discussed her Sweet Blackberry project aimed at teaching children black history and her new Kickstarter campaign. Parson is using the crowdfunding site to fund her latest creative project, The Janet Collins Story, which will be narrated by Chris Rock.

Kanye West is upset over a wedding photo that took Kim Kardashian four days edit on Instagram. Comedians Rob Gordon, Cletus Kassady, Howard G and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” joke about KimYe’s stress and strain over the photo. Plus, Martin demonstrates just how easy it is to take, edit and upload a photo on Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

All that and more in this edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: