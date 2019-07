Download Podcast

Dr. Gregory Carr, Rev. Ronald Myers and Cliff Robinson, founder of Juneteenth.com joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the observance and history of Juneteenth Day.

All that and more in this edition of the “NewsOne Now” Video Podcast.

Listen to today’s entire show, subscribe on iTunes!

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: