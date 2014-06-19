NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Do You Find The Name ‘Redskins’ Derogatory?

Download Podcast

On Wednesday, the Washington Redskins lost trademark protection for their team’s nickname. Actor Jeffrey Wright joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the origins of the name “Redskins” and dropped some serious knowledge in the process.

Pastor Corey Brooks discussed his call to the men and women of Chicago to stand up against violence. Pastor Brooks launched Brothers on the Block, Sisters on the Street in an attempt to occupy 500 corners during the summer to curb the gun violence that has plagued the South Side of Chicago.

Lisa Sharon Harper, Brandon Andrews and Rosa Clemente appeared on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the inclusion of girls in President Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Should African-American women and girls be included in the initiative or should they be part of a separate program that focuses on their development?

Dr. Gregory Carr, Rev. Ronald Myers and Cliff Robinson, founder of Juneteenth.com discussed the observance and history of Juneteenth Day.

Plus, WTH?! Thursday with comedian Lamont King and Natasha Eubanks.

All that and more in this edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: