NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Offensive Comedy

Comedian Capone joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss comedy and how some are offended by jokes that challenge their viewpoints.

Democrats want minority votes but are not willing to award minorities lucrative consulting political contracts? Roland takes them to task for not spreading the wealth. According to PowerPAC+‘s Fannie Lou Hamer Report, National Democratic campaign committees have spent more than $500 million on consultants with less than 2% of those funds went to contractors of color. Roland took the party to task for the disparity in political contractor spending.

Julieanna Richardson, founder and executive director of The HistoryMakers joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the Library of Congress’s acquisition of The History Makers.

Comprehensive Dentist, Dr. Hazel Glasper discussed the dental health crisis in America. According to Dr. Glasper, 95% of the population have MAJOR dental issues and 80% of the population have some form of gum disease. To combat the dental health crisis, Dr. Glasper launched Teach Me Dental that is dedicated to educate and empower you on dental health issues.

A man walked into a McDonald’s in Queens, NY with a six-inch knife sticking out of his back. Reginald Ballard “Bruh Man from the 5th Flo,” and Aruba Tommy Bennett joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss this crazy story and more on WTH?! Thursday.

