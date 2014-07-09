CLOSE
NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Conservatives Want To Impeach President Obama

Conservative Republicans and Tea Party members are calling for President Obama to be impeached? Lauren Victoria BurkeFrancesca Chambers and Wesley Lowery discuss how some Republicans are trying to discredit President Obama in the final two years in office.

United States Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the latest job numbers and black unemployment.

According to the Department of Labor Statistics, 288,000 jobs were added in June and the overall unemployment rate dropped to 6.1%. Among African Americans, unemployment dropped to 10.7%. Perez detailed where the United States job market is growing.

Kenny Lattimore stopped by to talk about his career and the new music project that he is working on.

It’s Wildin Out Wednesday on ”NewsOne Now with comedians Troy WebbJ Will and Antoine Blackman. No topic is off limits and no one is safe! This week, our comedian’s panel go after Kwame Kilpatrick and Sarah Palin.

All that and more in this edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

conservatives , Kenny Lattimore , Lauren Victoria Burke , newsone now , NewsOne Now Audio Podcast , President Barack Obama , President Obama , Republicans , Roland Martin , United States Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez , Wildin' Out Wednesday.

