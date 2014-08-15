NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Turning The Ferguson Uprising Into A Movement

Podcast: Download

Tim Lynch, Director, Project on Criminal Justice, CATO Institute joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the militarization of America’s police departments. Did you know that local police departments have been amassing military garb and high powered weapons since the war on drugs began?

What can be done in Ferguson and around the country to turn this moment of solidarity against police brutality into a movement against the violence in America?

Roland Martin, Attorney Jermaine Wooten, Aakbar Muhammad, Fruit of Islam Community Leader and Friday’s discussion panel offer solutions to this question on “NewsOne Now.”

President Barack Obama delivered a statement on Thursday about the murder of Mike Brown, protests in Ferguson and local law enforcement’s response to the unrest. Martin, Corey Dade, Lauren Victoria Burke and Greg Carr analyze the president’s remarks on the crisis in Ferguson.

All that and more in this special edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Also On News One: