NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Moors, Black Folks And Renaissance Festivals

Voter registration has surged in Ferguson after the shooting death of Michael Brown. Since that fateful day when Brown was murdered by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, nearly 5,000 new voters were registered in St. Louis County and 3,000 new voters registered in Ferguson.

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now;” Jarvis Stewart, Chairman/Managing Parter of Ian Reid LLC; Aisha Moodie-Mills, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and Armstrong Williams from Rightsidewire.com discussed the recent increase in the number of registered voters. Will the recent increase in registered voters help facilitate change in the St. Louis suburb?

Michael Brown, Sr. and his cousin, Ty Pruitt, spoke with Roland Martin during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference about the death of Michael Brown, Jr. and the case against Ferguson police officer, Darren Wilson.

Christina Payne, host of the Christina Payne show and WERQ 920’s Konan joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday. This week’s list of insanity includes an editorial cartoon about the White House security breaches, a woman trying to cash a $94 million tax return at a grocery story bank and a UPS employee steals and tries to trade a $160,000 diamond for some weed.

