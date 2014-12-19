64-Year-Old Stevie Wonder Welcomes Ninth Child!

Musical icon, Stevie Wonder (pictured) at 64-years-young has welcomed yet another new life to his ever-expanding family of now nine children, a baby girl named Nia according to US Weekly.

Wonder latest and greatest production is his second child with girlfriend, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. Back in November there was quite a bit of speculation centering around a rumor that Bracy was actually carrying triplets. Wonder appeared on the TV chatfest “The View” not long after the scuttlebutt to calm the wagging tongues down. He laughed off the rumors and told the ABC-TV show hosts that the triplets’ whispers were just not true stating, “The truth is we’re going to have a wonderful daughter in December…And like I said in the song “Superstition,” ‘When you believe in things you don’t understand, you suffer,'” he sang with a smile before adding, “So, you know, that’s a bunch of a bull.”

Wonder’s children are the product of five different relationships with his oldest child being 39. The multi Grammy-winning performer has reportedly said that once he calls it quits with his exes, the relationships remain amicable.

Congratulations to the happy pair!

