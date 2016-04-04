Nigerian Baby Abandoned Over Witchcraft Claims Makes Astonishing Recovery At Orphanage

A baby who caught viral attention has made extraordinary improvements after he was found starving on a street in Nigeria.

The Huffington Post reports Baby Hope was helped by Danish aid Anja Ringgren Lovén in January after his family abandoned him over accusations of witchcraft. Lovèn is the founder of the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation, a group dedicated to helping men, women, and children in impoverished areas.

“Thousands of children are being accused of being witches and we’ve both seen torture of children, dead children, and frightened children,” her posts reads. “This footage shows why I fight. Why I sold everything I own. Why I’m moving out in uncharted territory. Why the new documentary is so important …. so we can shout world leaders up so we can get focused on superstition in Nigeria! I hope you will all see “Anja Africa” when it is being shown on TV. Together we can make the biggest difference! 💪 🏽

The accusations against Baby Hope more than likely stem from the baby’s hypospadias diagnosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the congenital condition affects the urethra and shows the opening of the penis on the underside of the organ. The condition requires surgery when the baby is at least 18 months. Hope is going into his surgery sometime this week.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from all over the world have made virtual gift cards for Hope as he prepares for his surgery. Lovèn says Hope is enjoying the company of his 35 brothers and sisters at the orphanage. “[They] take such good care of him, play with him, study with him, and make sure he is safe and is getting a lot of love.” she said in a Facebook post.

Lovèn is optimistic that Hope’s story will inspire more people to assist in helping children who are the victims of famine and abandonment in third world areas.

