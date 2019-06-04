Hannah Payne’s ‘Black Best Friend’ Says She’s Not Racist After She Gunned Down 62-Year-Old Kenneth Herring

Hannah Payne brutally shot and killed Kenneth Herring after she witnessed a hit and run in Clayton County, Georgia. Payne is a 21-year-old white woman and Herring is a 62-year-old Black man. Many have said race was involved and now the brown people in Payne’s life are speaking out to try and prove she is not racist.

READ MORE: Hannah Payne’s Murder Case For Killing Kenneth Herring Moves Forward

First, according 11 Alive, her mother Margaret Payne babbled,”Hannah is not the person that they are saying she is, she’s not at all. She’s the sweetest, most caring, does not see color, does not see race, nothing at all.”

Clearly, Margaret does not know there is nothing wrong with seeing color, people should be able to see color and accept it. Being “color blind” is a trite, bleeding liberal line that is a lie.

In addition Mikaya Franklin, who is described by 11 Alive as “Payne’s best friend and is Black,” said, “That’s not the case, and I can say that personally because I know Hannah and if that was the case I would not be friends with her.” It’s also pointed out that her boyfriend, Edgar Jimenez, is Dominican.

Plenty of racists have Black people in their lives. Omarosa was Trump’s BFF 15 years and defended him until she was fired from the White House. Moreover, it’s less about if Payne is racist or not — her implicit bias, which is scientifically proven that most white people have, may have kicked in when she saw Herring drive off and she believed she was entitled enough to police him.

That said, even after being heard on the 911 call saying to Herring, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the f****** car… I’m going to shoot you,” Payne has been released on bond.

11 Alive reports, “Conditions of her bond, set at $100,000, include requirements that she wear an ankle monitor and stay away from the other principles involved in the case.” She also isn’t allowed to have a gun but she clearly shouldn’t be allowed on the streets.

Christine Herring, Kenneth Herring’s wife, said outside of the courthouse, “She shouldn’t have got a bond, I know that.” Watch below:

During the preliminary court hearing Tuesday morning, an eye witness said Herring was “probably like diabetic shock” after he left the scene of the hit and run.

His wife said that was precisely the case outside of the courtroom, “I know he was having a diabetic episode because he don’t just run off the scene,” Christine Herring said outside of the courtroom. “I knew he was trying to get to the hospital.”

On the afternoon of May 7, Payne allegedly witnessed a minor hit and run accident in Georgia. Herring supposedly hit a tractor trailer and drove off. That allegedly prompted Payne, who was legally carrying her concealed gun, to drive after Herring for about a mile, catch up to him, block his car with hers, get out of her car and engage in a struggle with him.

Payne’s defense attorney argued that her actions were in self-defense and that she received “mixed communication” from the 911 operator. There was a motion to dismiss the charges, which Judge William H. West denied.

We hope the Herring family gets justice.

SEE ALSO:

Watch A Black Man Save His Life While A White Cop Has A Gun In His Face

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Meek Mill Accuses Las Vegas Hotel Of ‘Going To Extreme Racist Levels’ And Threatens to Sue