Third Black Transgender Woman Found Killed In Dallas Within Eight Months

Sadly, another Black transgender woman has been found killed in Dallas, Texas just this year. The latest victim is 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey whose body was pulled out of a lake Saturday

According to Dallas News, Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said Lindsey’s body had “obvious signs of homicidal violence” and “We are concerned, and we are actively and aggressively investigating the case.”

***JUST IN*** This is Chynal Lindsey, the 26-year-old transgender woman who was pulled from White Rock Lake. @DallasPD investigating her death as a homicide. This is the third homicide involving a black transgender woman in less than a year. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/dQlFxrcVu8 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) June 3, 2019

Hall is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684.

In October, Brittany White, 29, was found fatally shot in a parked car in southeast Dallas.

In April, a horrific video went viral of 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker being viciously attacked in Dallas, Texas. Nearly a month later, Booker was found dead. She was reportedly shot and killed.

Her attacker, Edward Thomas, 29, was reportedly offered money to beat her up, Dallas News reported. He was arrested but no longer in custody. He is not believed to be involved

Back in April, Booker said she accidentally backed into another car while driving in the Royal Crest Apartments parking lot. She claimed a gun was pointed at her and was not allowed to leave unless she paid for the damage to the car. A crowd gathered and an unknown person allegedly offered $200 to Thomas to assault Booker. It was unclear whether Thomas accepted the money. But there was no mistaking the assault, which was captured on video.

The below video is graphic. Watch at your own discretion.

A report from the Human Rights Campaign said that 2018 was the second consecutive year that more than two-dozen members of the transgender community were known to have been killed. At least 26 transgender people were killed in 2018, the majority of them Black transgender women. Since 2013, there have been 128 killings of transgender people, of whom 80 percent were people of color.

The trend appears to continue. In 2019, the first known transgender person killed was a Black woman in Alabama. Dana Martin, 31, was found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound in January.

Physical attacks, harassment and sexual assaults against transgender people are often underreported. Added to the problem, police often identify victims by their birth gender instead of their self-identified gender.

Our condolences go out to to everyone affected by these tragedies.

