Black Cop Who Killed A White Woman Is Sentenced

UPDATED: 12:10 p.m. EDT, June 7 — The former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of manslaughter for killing a woman who called 911 in 2017 received his sentence Friday morning. Mohamed Noor , who is Black, was reportedly sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for shooting Justine Damond, who is white, in July of 2017.

Mohamed Noor just sentenced to 150 months in prison. 12+ years. Eligible for release after serving 2/3's of that on prison. Awaiting community reaction at courthouse now. #JustineDamond #NoorTrial — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) June 7, 2019

The sentence came two days after Noor’s lawyers asked the judge for leniency to the tune of no jail time at all. Instead, Noor, who is Somali American, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Protesters arrived shortly before Mohamed Noor’s sentencing began, silent but with plenty to say. We won’t have updates until Judge Quaintance dismisses court. @RegChapman is inside getting the full context. #wcco pic.twitter.com/kAcuGEr1J3 — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) June 7, 2019

Friday’s sentencing stood in stark contrast to other police officers who have appeared to shoot suspects in cold blood without being criminally charged. The difference in those cases, of course, was that those officers were white and killed Black people while Noor is a Black man who killed a white woman.

In one rare instance, former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is white, was sentenced to fewer than eight years in prison for shooting unarmed Black teen Laquan McDonald 16 times in 14 seconds and lying about it in an attempt to cover it up. After his sentencing in January, it was reported that Van Dyke could have his sentence shortened.

In April, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who killed an unarmed Australian woman named Justine Damond in July of 2017, was found guilty of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. His sentencing will be June 7 and his attorneys are asking for no jail time.

MPR News is reporting Noor’s attorneys are asking for “no prison time, or if that’s not granted, less time than what sentencing guidelines call for.” They are asking for probation “because of his attitude in court and sense of remorse.”

Good luck with that, bruh.

Noor is facing a presumptive sentence of about 12.5 years in prison. He is the first police officer in Minnesota to be convicted of an on-duty shooting.

The 33-year-old Somali-American did have remorse when he spoke out for the first time during the final week of the trial. However, he used the same defense many cops who shot and killed unarmed people have used — he was in fear for him and his partner, Matthew Harrity.

Noor said he saw a woman in a pink shirt with blond hair outside of his partner’s window, prompting him to yell, “Oh Jesus!” Noor claimed the woman raised her right arm. “I fired one shot,” he said before adding, “My intent was to stop the threat and save my partner’s life.”

He said he immediately realized he had shot an innocent woman.

“I felt like my whole world came crashing down. I couldn’t breathe,” explained Noor who cried on the stand.

Noor also explained his “counter-ambush” training, which is a mock scenario where two officers are in a squad car and an instructor yells “Threat!” The officers make a quick decision about whether to shoot.

“Action is better than reaction,” Noor insisted. “If you’re reacting, that means it’s too late … to protect yourself. … You die.”

Noor became a police officer in 2016.

On the evening of July 15, 2017, around 11:30 p.m., Damond, 40, called 911 to report a possible assault near her house. Harrity and Noor were the officers who arrived on the scene.

Hennepin County has released the mug shot for Mohamed Noor, the Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of Justine Damond. | https://t.co/yBNfBvpfLV pic.twitter.com/B0KQ0f4IuJ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) March 20, 2018

The officer’s body cameras weren’t on and there isn’t a video of the shooting.

