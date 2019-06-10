Someone Remixed The ‘It’s Above Me Now’ Video And It Is Everything

It’s possible to be on social media and not see Craig Brooks who works at the Holiday Inn Express hotel clerk in Austin, Texas — also known as the “It’s Above Me Now” guy. Well, his viral clip has now gotten the internet remix and it’s a head nodder.

Brooks was working the front desk when he was called the N-word by a would-be guest. Brooks rejected each desperate attempt for the racist to stay at the hotel by the woman who had apparently called him the racial slur during an earlier phone call. When she came to the hotel to plead her case in person, the hotel clerk was ready for her, and then some.

“… but you called me a fucking nigger,” the clerk says while shrugging to the woman, who repeatedly apologizes.

“No…, but you weren’t sorry when you said it to me on the phone,” he accurately noted.

The clerk plastered multiple crying-from-laughter emojis across the video.

He went on to cite “the climate that we live in in today’s society” — an apparent reference to the countless number of white people who have gotten increasingly and brazenly racist with the election of President Donald Trump — as a reason for advising her to find another hotel.

Despite the despicable racism being displayed, one of the major takeaways that social media users, in particular, embraced from the exchange was the clerk repeating the phrase to the woman incessant requests to stay at the hotel: “It’s above me now.”

When the woman says again that she needs a room for the night, sounding like she was in tears, the clerk politely pointed to his right and said, “Well, there’s the Best Western next door.” See below:

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

Like any good clip, it’s now gotten the remix complete with Tamar Braxton, Chris Brown, Iron Man, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and voguing. Check it out:

You got to admit, it’s a bop.

