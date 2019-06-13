April Ryan Reacts To Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving The White House

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a habitual liar, which has served her well in Trump’s deplorable White House but now she is gone. Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

Trump wrote on hateful Twitter account, “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.”

He continued, “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

There is no word on why she is leaving the White House but Mueller report explained how Sanders admitted to lying to the American people, see the receipts below:

I'm going to re-post this because it's very important. Sarah Sanders, the spokesperson for the White House, admitted to lying to the press and the American people in the Mueller Report. Then she went on Hannity last night to lie about lying. #FireSarahSanders #ResignSarah 1/ pic.twitter.com/HpaBYnoTij — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2019

April Ryan called her for firing when the Mueller report was released back in April and just moments ago she tweeted, “Do tell.” See below:

Ryan called for her Sanders to be fired after the Mueller report was released, telling CNN, “Not only does she not have credibility, but she also lied. The American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of the story. It’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go. “

She also added, “Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room, and so has Sean [Spicer.] The game is dangerous because she is lying to the American public. She says the press is fake when she is faking reports from the people’s house. She’s calling us fake. We’ve had colleagues who have moved from their houses because of threats. I have to have security because of being called fake and all sorts of things from that White House. It’s time for her to go.”

April Ryan: "She lied-the American people can't trust her-it's fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday, but she needs to go-Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room-she says the press is fake when she's faking reports from the people's house." #FireSarahSanders #ResignSarah pic.twitter.com/7iFMQNYkqh — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2019

Sanders has not held a press brief in over three months. She will stay at the White House until the end of the month.

Good riddance… now we have to worry about her replacement.

