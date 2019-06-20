Round Two: Symone Sanders And Shaun King Go At It Again Over Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders supporter Shaun King and Joe Biden’s Senior Adviser Symone Sanders are two of the most prominent voices in politics and activism. However, they steadily keep going back and forth on social media. Their latest spat continues over Biden.

Biden is receiving backlash because some people have interpreted he praised segregationist. Symone Sanders wrote on Twitter, “ @ JoeBiden did not praise a segregationist. That is a disingenuous take. He basically said sometimes in Congress, one has to work with terrible or down right racist folks to get things done. And then went on to say when you can’t work with them, work around them.”

.@JoeBiden did not praise a segregationist. That is a disingenuous take. He basically said sometimes in Congress, one has to work with terrible or down right racist folks to get things done. And then went on to say when you can't work with them, work around them. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2019

Shaun King responded, “That’s not what Joe said at all. He said that he was so close with an open white supremacist, Big Jim Eastland, that Eastland called him ‘son.’ They wrote letters to each other on how to stop integrated bussing. Eastland was a mentor to Joe. And a virulent racist.”

Sanders responded with, “Oh hey Shaun! Eastland didn’t mentor Joe Biden. That’s such hyperbole it makes me nauseous! But as always, we will agree to disagree. Have a good evening.”

Here’s the part where it details how Eastland served as a mentor to junior members. It details how Biden sought him out for this very reason. He helped Biden rise up through the ranks. Coached him along the way. pic.twitter.com/0eN39sGcOw — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 20, 2019 He then provided receipts, see below: Symone Sanders stopped responding. In case you missed it, Biden was apparently defending the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation. Biden told the audience at the fundraiser that Eastland “never called me ‘boy.’” The remark that lacked full context — for starters, Eastland probably never called Biden “boy” because Biden isn’t Black — was followed by another that extended the same sentiment to former Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge.

Citing his differences with them, Biden said “[a]t least there was some civility.” The New York Times referred to both Eastland and Talmadge as “two Southern segregationist senators” and “staunch opponents of desegregation.” Biden was trying to use the two racist white men as an example of how he has experience getting “things done” working with people who don’t share his political ideology. Clearly, this has cause a bit of a war on social media and it isn’t the first time King and Sanders went at it. In May, when Sanders tried to awkwardly explain the 1994 Crime Reform Bill on CNN, King wrote, “I am genuinely embarrassed that @ JoeBiden has Black surrogates and spokespeople out here defending the 1994 Mass Incarceration bill that he refuses to repudiate. It’s truly humiliating.”

I am genuinely embarrassed that @JoeBiden has Black surrogates and spokespeople out here defending the 1994 Mass Incarceration bill that he refuses to repudiate. It's truly humiliating. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 18, 2019

Sanders clapped all the way back, “1. What’s humiliating is the cape you blindly put on for the senator for Vermont everyday (he voted for the bill) 2. no one defended the crime bill 3. you have my #. Lest you continue to be petty on the internet. Don’t personally attack me Shaun. I hope now we are clear.”

1. What’s humiliating is the cape you blindly put on for the senator for Vermont everyday (he voted for the bill) 2. no one defended the crime bill 3. you have my #. Lest you continue to be petty on the internet. Don’t personally attack me Shaun. I hope now we are clear. https://t.co/z2yh5JwPO5 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 19, 2019

Welp, Democrats already started attacking their own. It’s going to be a long election season.

