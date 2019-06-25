Popular YouTuber Etika Confirmed To Be Dead

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. EDT — Sad news to report. The New York Police Department has confirmed that popular YouTuber Etika is dead in a tweet that read, “We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased.”

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Etika’s real name was Desmond Amofah. He has been missing since June 19. It is believed that a body found in New York City’s East River was the 29-year-old.

See one of his popular videos below:

This was the video that exposed me to Etika. pic.twitter.com/HgNpj7Tsk3 — 🎄Jack Frost🎄 (@RyukiAureo) June 25, 2019

Original Story:

Many people are concerned that a body found in New York City’s East River is social media personality Etika whose real name is Desmond Amofah. The 29-year-old has been missing for six days.

In his last video, which has been removed, Etika talked about suicide. It was uploaded at midnight on June 19 and titled “I’m sorry.” Etika is walking the streets of New York and apologized for pushing people away. He also said he he suffers from mental illness. He warned people about social media, saying, “It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion… It consumed me.”

Out of respect, we will not link to the video.

On June 20, the NYPD posted the following tweet, “Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika? He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @ YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @ NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS.”

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

Inside Edition reported that his phone, wallet, and Nintendo Switch, were found on the Manhattan Bridge. A body was found in the East River and people are concerned it is Etika. The NYPD did confirm the body was a male but are reportedly waiting for identification from the family. As of now, the investigation is still open.

Etika joined YouTube in 2012. He has 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram. On April 29, Etika was arrested by the NYPD. Heavy.com reports police arrived after suicidal messages he posted. Just a few weeks before, he commented on Twitter that he’d shoot himself in the forehead on April 16.

During his arrest, Etika was captured on video saying, “It’s me the Antichrist. I’ve come to purge the planet of all human life. I will be dropping nuclear missiles very, very soon on every single human being… we’re about to get some fireworks real soon.” It does not appear to he was charged with a crime.

Our thoughts go out to Etika’s friends and family.

