Jussie Smollett’s Team Claims There’s Proof The Attack Wasn’t A Hoax

Jussie Smollett is still trying to clear his name after the Chicago Police Department claims the actor staged a homophobic and racist attack earlier this year. Now his team claims there is proof the attack wasn’t a hoax.

TMZ reports that the proof is in the police documents that were released. The site claims, “The sources say Jussie’s camp is upset the media jumped on his initial statement that his attackers were white. They point to a security guard at the nearby Sheraton hotel who saw the 2 alleged assailants running from the scene wearing ski masks. The guard flashed a light at one of them, saw his eyes and nose bridge and told cops the person was white.”

Sources close to Smollett say the media “mischaracterized” a text he sent to Abel Osundairo, one of the brothers accused of assaulting him. Four days before the attack, Smollett wrote, “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?” This was for an herbal steroid that reduces belly fat, which is in the U.S. Smollett wanted Abel to buy the pills when he went to Nigeria. According to police docs, Abel googled “banned supplements” and “steroids” on his phone shortly after receiving the text.

Last week, body came footage was released of the “Empire” with a noose around his neck.

It isn’t clear on how this is exactly “proof” but the Chicago Police Department has dropped the ball from the beginning with their handling of the case. Originally, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone, but he did give his phone records. Then the FBI reportedly said the Chicago police “overstated” their Smollett case.

As far Jussie, on Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, he claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

CPD claims he lied. Smollett has maintained his innocence and all 16 felony counts against him were dropped.

