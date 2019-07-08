Wendy Williams Says She Has A New Man But He’s Grown: ‘Mother Doesn’t Deal With Children’

Wendy Williams has been a hot topic for month and after a brief hiatus she returned to her show today to address the rumors. One being that her new man is a 27-year-old named Marc Tomblin.

The 54-year-old told her enthusiastic audience, “I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” she said, as she was tearing up. “It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages.” It was rumored that Williams was dating Tomblin and she was spending money on him with expensive gifts.

Williams explained, “27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work.” She revealed details about her actual boyfriend, “It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-Black.”

As for Tomblin, she said, “He’s from LA. He came to New York. He had never been to New York before. Skyscrapers and everything. I’m a hand holder. If we go out, I’m holding your hand.”

That said, Wendy was not clear if she had “no strings attached fun” with Tomblin. Just a few weeks ago, TMZ reported in 2013, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte.

But Williams said she had no issue with his criminal past and told TMZ she is a “grown ass woman.”

“I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing,” TMZ reported the 54-year-old said. “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”

That said, Williams also made it clear it is a “no strings attached fun” relationship and “he is lovely, but let me make it clear … I don’t have a boyfriend.”

The drama for Williams these past few months has been intense. Last month, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to press charges.

If the 18-year-old has access to the Internet he is surely seeing all the reports about his daddy. For example, last month, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

