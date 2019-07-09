Ed Buck, Who Had Two Black Man Die In His Home, Accused Of Human Trafficking In Lawsuit

Ed Buck is still on the streets after two Black men died in his West Hollywood, California, home within 18 months. Now a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against him, which accusing the 64-year-old of human trafficking.

NBC reports a wrongful death lawsuit filed accuses Buck of “violating federal human trafficking laws when he allegedly supplied an airline ticket to a man who flew to Los Angeles from Texas and died inside Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.”

The lawsuit says Buck “knowingly utilized interstate commerce,” for the purpose of moving the man to Southern California, “for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts.”

The lawsuit refers to Gemmel Moore, the 26-year-old found dead in Buck’s home on July 27, 2017. It is alleged by Moore’s mother Latisha Nixon that Buck “injected her son with a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine,” CNN.com reported. “The complaint describes Buck as a wealthy white man who ‘had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting Black men and watching them cling to life.’ It accuses him of wrongful death, sexual battery and assault and says he was not prosecuted ‘because he is white, and because Mr. Moore was Black.'”

Gemmel Moore's family files suit against Ed Buck and DA. https://t.co/JXyhZFDAdN pic.twitter.com/Rg1JsfzieS — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) February 27, 2019

Moore’s death was initially called an accidental methamphetamine overdose. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Moore wrote in a journal a few months before he died that he was using drugs and “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.”

On July 4 of 2017, 23 days before Moore died, an escort reported Buck to authorities for drugging Black men, but nothing was done. After Moore died, Buck’s apartment was searched. Law enforcement allegedly “found the following items in Buck’s two-bedroom apartment: 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

In January 2019, Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s home.

According to the Daily Beast, a coroner’s report claims Buck told the sheriff’s department that Dean had “bizarre behavior.” In addition, “The witness [Buck] observed him using a piece of clothing to make a noose and tied it around his neck. The witness relays that he removed the ‘noose’ and the decedent then stood up and began throwing clothes up in the air.”

Buck claims he went to take a shower and when he returned to Dean he was found unresponsive. “The witness reported that he did not see the decedent taking any drugs and they did not have sex,” according to the report. However, the the coroner’s report also says Dean died on a living room floor on a mattress “littered with drug paraphernalia and sex toys.” Even more disturbing, 64-year-old Buck waited 15 minutes before calling 911.

It was reported that Dean died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Dean reportedly warned other people to say away from Buck. He claimed Buck had a fetish for men wearing white long johns and once said, “Don’t go in that house because you might never come back.” When the first Black man was found dead in Buck’s home, he allegedly said Buck was the “devil” and that “This might be it for Ed Buck.”

#BREAKING 55 y/o Timothy Dean of West Hollywood and a Saks Fifth Avenue employee, has been identified as the man who died in Ed Buck's apartment on Monday. #RIPTimothyDean pic.twitter.com/028L3OVj6g — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 10, 2019

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is a Black woman, has declined to charge Buck. The DA’s office also declined to comment on the human trafficking accusation against Buck.

