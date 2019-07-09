Ayanna Pressley Claps All The Way Back At Kellyanne ‘Distraction Becky’ Conway And Her ‘Lying Mouth’

Massachuetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley issued the sternest of warnings Tuesday to President Donald Trump’s most loyal minion as Kellyanne Conway tried to sow the seeds of division between two of the most influential Democratic Congresswomen.

Pressley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly disagreed on a bipartisan emergency funding bill for border aid spending. When Conway — the woman credited for coining the nonsensical term “alternative facts” — caught wind of it, she told Fox News about the “huge catfight” that she called a “major meow moment.”

That prompted Pressley, known for her no-nonsense approach to politics, took to Twitter and aimed her sharpest verbal darts at Conway, calling her “Distraction Becky” and downplaying the border funding debate compared to the Trump administrations treatment of migrants at the border. Pressley also told Conway to keep her name out of her “lying mouth” in no uncertain terms.

.@KellyannePolls oh hi Distraction Becky. Remember that time your boss tore babies from their mothers’ arms and threw them in cages? Yeah take a seat and keep my name out of your lying mouth. https://t.co/dS8saIssX8 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 9, 2019

The “distraction” name was likely a reference to the go-to tactic for the Trump administration in the face of damning accusations, such as any of the president’s multiple sexual assault allegations. In this case, Conway was likely trying to take attention away from any number of issues showing the president in a negative light: the DOJ grilling the author of the salacious Steele dossier; a court ruling that Trump can’t block people on Twitter; or the immigration issue, which Pressley addressed directly in her mic-drop of a tweet.

The “Becky” moniker is a generic name for white women, as brilliantly pointed out by the Root and its first of five definitions: “(noun); a white woman who uses her privilege as a weapon, a ladder or an excuse.”

However, in what could be a larger story about the Democrats as a whole, there was concern surrounding how Pelosi over the weekend criticized opposing views on border spending by Pressley and three of her fellow freshmen Congresswomen: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

That resulted in Ocasio-Cortez tweeting choice words at Pelosi in an episode that could have implications moving forward in the potential efforts to impeach the president and appear as a unified force ahead of the 2020 elections. All of which prompted a gleeful Conway to chime in with her inconsequential two cents on the topic in the probable hopes of dividing and conquering the Democrats.

