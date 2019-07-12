Elijah Al-Amin’s Father Slams ‘Mental Illness ‘ Defense As The Killer Is Indicted

On July 4, Elijah Al-Amin was fatally stabbed by 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams. The child was killed all because he was listening to hip hop music. Adams’ attorney tried to use the excuse he was mentally “disabled,” which clearly didn’t resonate with the court. He has now been charged.

“I don’t care what mental health issues you have. You know right from wrong,” Raheen Al-Amin, Elijah’s father said, according to NBC. The court saw it that way as well. Michael Paul Adams was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in court yesterday, “The designation of someone who may have a mental illness who may require treatment doesn’t always occur in the justice system because of the wide verity of mental illness people can present with.”

Adams’ attorney Jacie Cotterell told Good Evening Arizona, “This is a disabled person and he’s been released into the world and left to fend for himself, two days later — this is where we are.”

She claims the department of corrections failed “Elijah with no resources or psychiatric help even though he had a past of severe mental illness.” However, being disabled or mentally ill does not make you a white supremacist.

According to The Washington Post, Arizona Department of Corrections spokesman Andrew Wilder wrote in a statement that Adams was not designated “seriously mentally ill.” The alleged killer had several run-ins with police and was released July 2 after being held on charges that including aggravated assault.

Court records say that Adams admitted he killed the 17-year-old because rap music made him feel “unsafe” and he was being “proactive, not reactive” but killing the chid. He believed rap was a threat to himself and his community.

Al-Amin got off work from Subway around 11:30 p.m. and visited his girlfriend. While at a a gas station in Peoria, Arizona, he was stabbed by Adams around 1:45 a.m. He was about to turn 18 in less than two weeks

Adams is facing life without the chance of parole and the death penalty.

We hope Elijah Al-Amin gets justice.

