Joe Biden Claims Trump Is Our Most ‘Openly Racist’ President But History Shows He’s Right In Line With Other Presidents

Joe Biden continues to struggle when it comes to discussing race. His latest comments about Trump’s racism shows our former Vice President might need a bit of a history lesson.

Biden said to reporters, “There has never been a President in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man.” Watch below:

Joe Biden: "There has never been a President in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man." pic.twitter.com/5t8TKZ7OVl — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

Biden appears to have a bit of amnesia. We have had more presidents who were openly racist than not. Ronald Reagan supported Apartheid in South Africa, which was a racist system that gave whites political control over 90 percent of the county that was Black. His administration even labeled opponents of Apartheid, like the African National Congress, as being Communists (the same language Lindsay Graham was using). Not to mention Willie Horton and popularizing the racist term “welfare queens.”

Richard Nixon was a wild racist who was on tape using the N-word and famously used the Southern Strategy to bring racist Republicans to the party, which the party is still doing to this day. He once called African-Americans “Negro bastards” who lived like dogs.

Back in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower said white Southerners “are not bad people. All they are concerned about is to see that their sweet little girls are not required to sit in school alongside some big overgrown Negroes” while discussing the desegregation of schools.

Even back to Abraham Lincoln, he didn’t “free the slaves” because he had a great love for Black people, he was “forced into glory,” as it has been said and always made it clear he would give Black folks no political power.

Biden clearly needs to do better, especially after he apologized for his praise of working with segregationists Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge.

In addition, back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

Clearly, not Biden’s shining moment.

