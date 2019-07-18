Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of Color Still Welcome In This Movement’

If you are Black and a Trump supporter, clearly you don’t love yourself. From his father being arrested at a KKK rally in the 1920s to housing discrimination lawsuits to his obsession with Ilhan Omar, only a racist would stand by this man. A young, Black Trump supporter was interviewed on CNN yesterday and he is finally starting to wonder if the party is for him.

Kevin Martin, a Black Trump supporter in Pennsylvania, told CNN yesterday, “I think that this — this ‘go back’ comment hit home for a lot of us that support him. It hit a lot of us in the gut. And I think that the president is putting a lot of us in a very precarious situation. I think the president has a base and he has a far-right-wing base, and there’s a lot of white nationalists, a lot of racists, a lot of anti-Semites in that base.”

He is referring to Trump telling Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “go back” to where they came from.

He continued, “And so I feel like a lot of us feel like, ‘Wow, where do we fit in anymore?’ Are we still welcome in this movement? Are people of color still welcome? So, a lot of us are still reeling from that comment. And I would tell you, a lot of my friends that are Black conservatives, a lot of them have jumped off the Trump train. They’ve gone over to Kamala Harris’ side. They’ve gotten involved in her campaign and also Joe Biden’s. Certainly here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

That said, he still said he will support Trump because “business is great.” He also admits he is “putting profit over values.”

Just yesterday at a rally in North Carolina, Trump had a nearly all-white rally chanting “Send her back,” which was referring to Omar. Watch the disgusting moment below:

Crowd at North Carolina Klan rally responds to Grand Wizard Donald Trump’s attack on a black woman in Congress with chants of “send her back.” 🎥 @passantino pic.twitter.com/P5pSBBeRVB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2019

Anyone — Black or white — who still supports this racist, sexist and man who has broken the law in plain sight is trash.

