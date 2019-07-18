Jamaican Republican Who Is Running Against AOC Supported Her A Year Ago

Another resident of the sunken place has made themselves known. Jamaican businesswoman and Republican, Scherie Murray had a lot to say about incumbent Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she announced her candidacy for the 2020 New York Congressional election, but a tweet suggests she may be one of the 73 percent that voted Ocasio-Cortez into office.

A tweet from June 2018 has now surfaced showing that Murray actually supported Ocasio-Cortez when she congratulated her on her win against the 10-term Joe Crowley.

“Congratulations Alexandria. # Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. # Yes,” Murray said.

Congratulations Alexandria. #Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. #Yes. https://t.co/Jsk73JuMGW — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) June 27, 2018

Murray was singing a different tone recently. On Wednesday, the Jamaican-immigrant, who has a picture smiling with a president that told women of color to go back to their countries of origin, criticized the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, who has undoubtedly been making waves in Washington since her history making election in 2018. According to a series of tweets, Murray believed Ocasio-Cortez’s only goal is to seek celebrity. She also called her politics “toxic.”

“There’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called AOC. She isn’t worried about us – she’s worried about being famous. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Join our movement to # unitethefight,” Murray wrote.

But when Murray’s June 2018 tweet supporting Ocasio-Cortez resurfaced, many people on social media called her out for her recent flip-flopping, with some accusing her of not being a real Republican for supporting a Socialist.

Scherie Murray is a flip flopper who loved AOC last year #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/qXOzQEVKnl — Christian (@LivChristianLiv) July 17, 2019

I suppose you first need to address why you support AOC and she is a socialist. — Debbie Scott X (@debbiescott56) July 17, 2019

If you are truly a conservative Republican, why would you support the election of democrat socialist #AOC to your Congressional district? Several friends want to know! — Jen ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jbtole2) July 18, 2019

The apparently confused Murray has yet to comment on her old tweet.

The aspiring congresswoman is not knew to the political scene as she has dropped her hat into a few previous elections. She unsuccessfully ran for New York Assembly in 2015 only earning 7 percent of the vote. She also lost by a similar percentile in 2013 when she ran for New York City Council. One of the reasons for her unsuccessful runs, according to USA Today, is the fact that it is very difficult for Republican candidates to win in New York’s fourth district, which consists of the Bronx and Queens. And Murray is but four Republicans that have hopes of unseating the current congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez has been making headlines since she was elected and is known to be among three other congresswomen to take strong stances against veteran Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The Squad,” which consists of Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib have been the subject of racist taunts from Donald Trump for their stances and have been described as the new faces of the Democratic party.

